Testimony: 'That's the size of the problem'

Megan Ronk, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce, testifies to the Legislature's joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee on Thursday. Megan Ronk , director of the Idaho Department of Commerce, spoke in favor Gov. Butch Otter's recommendation for 3 percent merit-based raises for state employees, and thanked lawmakers for the flexibility they've given state agency heads to grant raises based on merit, drawing sometimes on salary savings within the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.