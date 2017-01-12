Testimony: 'That's the size of the problem'
Megan Ronk, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce, testifies to the Legislature's joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee on Thursday. Megan Ronk , director of the Idaho Department of Commerce, spoke in favor Gov. Butch Otter's recommendation for 3 percent merit-based raises for state employees, and thanked lawmakers for the flexibility they've given state agency heads to grant raises based on merit, drawing sometimes on salary savings within the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC