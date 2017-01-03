Teacher evaluations top priority for ...

Teacher evaluations top priority for Idaho's leaders

5 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Idaho's top legislative leaders criticized the Idaho Department of Education for sitting on a highly contentious audit of how the state grades its teachers for six months before it was released through a public records request. House Speaker Scott Bedke, of Oakley, said Friday that he didn't know why the education department did not immediately release the report, but added that he has no plans to focus on past mistakes.

