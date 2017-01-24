Tax bill advances despite gay marriage objections
The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday to bring the state's tax code in line with federal rules, despite facing objections from two lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages. The Legislature usually syncs the state's tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes, as well as avoid having to keep separate accounting books to track the different rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|3 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC