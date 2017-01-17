Study: Idaho natural gas and oil tax ...

Study: Idaho natural gas and oil tax rates below many states

Idaho's effective tax rate on natural gas and oil production is less than half the average when compared with eight other producing states, according to a tax-comparison study released Thursday. The study made public at the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission meeting found Idaho's rate at 4 percent compared with the 9.5 percent average of the eight other states.

