State's highest-paid employee is still BSU's head football coach,...
The annual " Rainbow Report " about the state's workforce is out, and once again, it shows that the highest-paid state employee is Boise State University's head football coach. Coach Bryan Harsin's salary of $1.1 million is among those of 338 state employees who pull down salaries higher than that of Gov. Butch Otter, who makes $124,436 a year.
