Snow-covered buildings collapsing in ...

Snow-covered buildings collapsing in rare US West weather

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

This Jan. 20, 2017 aerial image provided by Rapid Aerial LLC shows a Partners Produce facility in Payette, Idaho, that collapsed under the weight of snow. For buildings in parts of the snow-covered U.S. West, it has become a winter where the weak do not survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... 13 hr Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC