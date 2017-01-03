Smoking cessation class

Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be offering community members the opportunity to join the Fresh Start Tobacco Cessation program. The hour long, four week program begins at 5:15 Wednesday, Jan. 11 and will run through February 1. Pre-registration is required and space is limited for this free program.

