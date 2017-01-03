Slip-Sliddin' Away: Sleet, Icy Street...

Slip-Sliddin' Away: Sleet, Icy Streets and Sidewalks Close Schools Again Monday

One day after a moist Pacific warm front pulled temperatures above freezing and sent rooftops of snow careening to the ground, Treasure Valley commuters on Monday had to endure treacherously slippy sidewalks and some ice-covered roads, particularly in west Ada and Canyon counties. The warm-up Sunday was so rapid that officials at the National Weather Service Office said, at one point, Boise temperatures rose nearly 10 degrees in 10 minutes.

