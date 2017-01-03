Shelby Scott
To members of the Democratic Party, the Nov. 8, 2016, election came as a shock. Rather than electing the first woman U.S. president - former first lady, U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton - the Electoral College handed her Republican opponent, businessman Donald Trump, the keys to the White House amid a wave of populist and anti-establishment sentiment that extended all the way to the Gem State, where Democrats lost four legislative seats, putting them in an even smaller minority.
