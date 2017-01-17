Salvation Army hosts no-cost mumps va...

Salvation Army hosts no-cost mumps vaccination clinic

As a part of Spokane's Homeless Connect event, the Salvation Army is hosting a no-cost mumps vaccination clinic on January 24th to help protect against the recent outbreak in the community. Other free services available at the clinic will include hot meals, family and veteran services, medical and dental screenings, clothing, food bank, housing services, veterinary care for pets, and much more.

