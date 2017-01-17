Salvation Army hosts no-cost mumps vaccination clinic
As a part of Spokane's Homeless Connect event, the Salvation Army is hosting a no-cost mumps vaccination clinic on January 24th to help protect against the recent outbreak in the community. Other free services available at the clinic will include hot meals, family and veteran services, medical and dental screenings, clothing, food bank, housing services, veterinary care for pets, and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC