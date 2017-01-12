Risch, Crapo seek to rein in monuments

1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The sheer volume of national monuments being established and expanded by the outgoing Obama Administration adds renewed urgency to pass new federal legislation mandating local input and approval into the process. Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have reintroduced legislation to limit Presidential power related to the designation of national monuments.

