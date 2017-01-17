Review shows governor hit $1 billion in tax cuts since 2007
In a Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, in Boise, Idaho. Otter says he's lowered the tax burden for Idahoans by roughly a $1 billion during his 11-year tenure.
