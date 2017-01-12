Punished After Claiming Female House Members Trade Sex for Power,...
Rep. Heather Scott is no stranger to controversy. In the past 18 months alone, the hard-right conservative lawmaker from northern Idaho made headlines when she: GOP big-wigs may have finally had enough of her antics, however, stripping Scott of all her committee assignments following comments she made in December that female House members gain leadership positions if they " spread their legs ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC