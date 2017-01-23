Over 5,000 gather for Women's March on Idaho
With heavy snow coming down, colorful umbrellas and signs filled the streets as an estimated five thousand people walked in the Women's March on Idaho held Saturday, Jan. 21. The event was one of hundreds of sister marches that took place across the globe. The march drew a record-size crowd for Idaho as participants gathered in solidarity-for various causes-to stand up for rights and issues they felt may be threatened by the Trump Administration.
