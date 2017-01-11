Otter puts focus on education, fight in store over tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter delivers his 2017 State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter put his focus squarely on education Monday as he kicked off the legislative session with an address to a joint session of the House and Senate bitterly disappointing many House Republicans by ruling out big new tax cuts. You can read my full story here at spokesman.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC