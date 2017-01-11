Otter puts focus on education, fight in store over tax cuts

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter delivers his 2017 State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter put his focus squarely on education Monday as he kicked off the legislative session with an address to a joint session of the House and Senate bitterly disappointing many House Republicans by ruling out big new tax cuts. You can read my full story here at spokesman.com.

