Otter: H&W Chief Dick Armstrong to retire in June, 'leaving big shoes to fill'

As Gov. Butch Otter begins his State of the State address today, he has recognized Idaho's newest Supreme Court justice, Robyn Brody; and several members of the executive branch who are leaving former Corrections Director Kevin Kempf, who now heads a national corrections association; Office of Aging Director Sam Haws and Division of Building Safety Administrator Kelly Pearce, who are retiring. "I extend my thanks and best wishes to them all," Otter said.

