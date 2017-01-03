Otter calls for building initiative f...

Otter calls for building initiative for Idaho universities

3 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

On higher education, Gov. Butch Otter is proposing just a 2.16 percent increase in state general funds, while he's calling for a 6.37 percent boost for community colleges. But separately from the higher ed budget, he's also calling for a $35 million building initiative, through a transfer from to the Permanent Building Fund to aid a series of major construction projects on campuses across the state.

