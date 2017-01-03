Otter calls for building initiative for Idaho universities
On higher education, Gov. Butch Otter is proposing just a 2.16 percent increase in state general funds, while he's calling for a 6.37 percent boost for community colleges. But separately from the higher ed budget, he's also calling for a $35 million building initiative, through a transfer from to the Permanent Building Fund to aid a series of major construction projects on campuses across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC