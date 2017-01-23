New NIC president makes first budget pitch to lawmakers - Mon, 23 Jan 2017 PST
North Idaho College President Richard MacLennan made his first budget pitch to state lawmakers on Monday, telling them NIC "stands proudly as the oldest community college in Idaho" and touting its new career-technical education center in Rathdrum. "This $20 million project was funded entirely by local resources, grants and private giving, which I believe is a strong testament and endorsement of the important work we do for our region," MacLennan told the Legislature's joint budget committee.
