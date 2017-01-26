Moscow group to support Idaho minimum wage increase - Thu, 26 Jan 2017 PST
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will recommend that its statewide organization lobby Idaho legislators to raise the state's minimum wage. Throughout the state, local leagues are discussing a study conducted by the LWV of Idaho about Idaho's minimum wage, and each will forward a consensus opinion back to the state organization with the intent of formulating a unified position to be presented to state legislators during the current session.
