Moscow group to support Idaho minimum...

Moscow group to support Idaho minimum wage increase - Thu, 26 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The League of Women Voters of Moscow will recommend that its statewide organization lobby Idaho legislators to raise the state's minimum wage. Throughout the state, local leagues are discussing a study conducted by the LWV of Idaho about Idaho's minimum wage, and each will forward a consensus opinion back to the state organization with the intent of formulating a unified position to be presented to state legislators during the current session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Tue Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC