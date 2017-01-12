More Idaho GOP Fireworks: Senate Mulling Challenged Election and...

Amid the Statehouse controversy in which Rep. Heather Scott had her committee assignments stripped by GOP leadership following remarks that female House members gained leadership if they "spread their legs," legislators are girding themselves for more provocation from yet another northern Idaho Republican, this time from freshman Sen. Dan Foreman . The 63-year-old retired Moscow police officer, who upset veteran legislator Dan Schmidt in November, says he'd like to see women who undergo abortion charged with first-degree murder.

