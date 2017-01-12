More Idaho GOP Fireworks: Senate Mulling Challenged Election and...
Amid the Statehouse controversy in which Rep. Heather Scott had her committee assignments stripped by GOP leadership following remarks that female House members gained leadership if they "spread their legs," legislators are girding themselves for more provocation from yet another northern Idaho Republican, this time from freshman Sen. Dan Foreman . The 63-year-old retired Moscow police officer, who upset veteran legislator Dan Schmidt in November, says he'd like to see women who undergo abortion charged with first-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC