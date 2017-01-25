Life Support: The Threat to Obamacare...

Life Support: The Threat to Obamacare Imperils Your Health Idaho Tax Breaks

13 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

As congressional Republicans race to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, tens of thousands of Idahoans remain unsure about what could happen to their own insurance coverage and Your Health Idaho - touted as one of the most efficient health care exchanges in the country. The ACA, a.k.a. Obamacare, still requires Americans to sign up for health insurance and offers federal subsidies to offset costs.

