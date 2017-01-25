Life Support: The Threat to Obamacare Imperils Your Health Idaho Tax Breaks
As congressional Republicans race to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, tens of thousands of Idahoans remain unsure about what could happen to their own insurance coverage and Your Health Idaho - touted as one of the most efficient health care exchanges in the country. The ACA, a.k.a. Obamacare, still requires Americans to sign up for health insurance and offers federal subsidies to offset costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|21 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC