Legislative leaders talk education, surplus, roads and tax cuts...
From left, House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill and House Speaker Scott Bedke speak Friday at the AP Legislative Preview at the state Capitol House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding , D-Boise, said his caucus hopes to "continue to partner with the majority party as much as possible on education policy in Idaho," and also wants to address early childhood education, which he called "essential" and "something that we need to invest in sooner than later to try to stave off what the Department of Labor is referring to as a 'silver tsunami' with regard to our workforce in 10 years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC