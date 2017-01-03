Legislative leaders talk education, surplus, roads and tax cuts...

From left, House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill and House Speaker Scott Bedke speak Friday at the AP Legislative Preview at the state Capitol House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding , D-Boise, said his caucus hopes to "continue to partner with the majority party as much as possible on education policy in Idaho," and also wants to address early childhood education, which he called "essential" and "something that we need to invest in sooner than later to try to stave off what the Department of Labor is referring to as a 'silver tsunami' with regard to our workforce in 10 years."

