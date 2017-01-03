Legislative leaders talk education, s...

Legislative leaders talk education, surplus, roads and tax cuts...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

From left, House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill and House Speaker Scott Bedke speak Friday at the AP Legislative Preview at the state Capitol House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding , D-Boise, said his caucus hopes to "continue to partner with the majority party as much as possible on education policy in Idaho," and also wants to address early childhood education, which he called "essential" and "something that we need to invest in sooner than later to try to stave off what the Department of Labor is referring to as a 'silver tsunami' with regard to our workforce in 10 years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC