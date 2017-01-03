Lawmakers may consider expanding tax ...

Lawmakers may consider expanding tax incentive for boosting jobs in small, rural towns

Idaho lawmakers may consider expanding a jobs incentive that state officials say already is generating hundreds of new jobs in the state; Sandpoint Sen. Shawn Keough says it could do more for small, rural communities like those in her North Idaho district. You can read my full story here at spokesman.com.

