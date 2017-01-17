Idaho's magistrate judges having to t...

Idaho's magistrate judges having to travel so much they're trading work time for 'windshield time'

Idaho's magistrate judges are currently on the road so much that some are sitting outside their home county four days a week, state courts Administrative Director Sara Thomas told legislative budget writers today, and some are traveling up to 20,000 miles a year. That's because every county that chooses to have a magistrate judge has one even if caseloads in the county don't warrant it.

