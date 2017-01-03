Idaho woman, born January 1, gives bi...

Idaho woman, born January 1, gives birth on New Year's

13 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A woman born on January 1 gave birth to an Idaho hospital's only 2017 New Year's Day baby. The Times-News reports that Cataleya Sia Alvarez arrived 10 days earlier than expected at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

