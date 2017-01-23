Idaho to stop enforcing telemedicine ...

Idaho to stop enforcing telemedicine abortion bans

Women will no longer be banned from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine in Idaho under a newly reached agreement. Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands announced Monday that the lawsuit settlement lifts unnecessary burdens on women seeking safe abortions.

