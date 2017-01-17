Idaho Senate panel rejects challenge to eastern Idaho election results - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST

Idaho Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, listens as the Senate State Affairs committee considers a contest of his election during a hearing on Monday. At right is Nye's attorney, former state Rep. James Ruchti; from left are Tom Katsilometes, Nye's unsuccessful GOP challenger in November, who filed the election contest; his Boise attorney, Kahle Becker; and former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy, who was part of Nye's legal team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.