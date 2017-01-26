Idaho schools chief makes pitch to la...

Idaho schools chief makes pitch to lawmakers to stick with plan to...

Idaho state school Superintendent Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers Thursday that funding the third year of Idaho's five-year plan to improve teacher pay is imperative, "not only to attract new teachers into the profession, but also to provide an incentive for our great Idaho teachers to remain in the classroom." Next year's piece of the state's new teacher career ladder is the priciest one.

