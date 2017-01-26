Idaho schools chief makes pitch to lawmakers to stick with plan to...
Idaho state school Superintendent Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers Thursday that funding the third year of Idaho's five-year plan to improve teacher pay is imperative, "not only to attract new teachers into the profession, but also to provide an incentive for our great Idaho teachers to remain in the classroom." Next year's piece of the state's new teacher career ladder is the priciest one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Tue
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC