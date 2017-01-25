Idaho rule would bar new cops who've used marijuana in past year,...

Idaho rule would bar new cops who've ...

Prospective police officers in Idaho would be barred from certification if they've used marijuana in the past year, rather than in the last three years, under rules that won support from an Idaho Senate committee on Wednesday. "This is a minimum standard that agencies will not be able to drop below," Victor McCraw, division administrator of Peace Officer Standards and Training for the Idaho State Police, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

