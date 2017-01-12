Idaho Rep. Heather Scott faces possib...

Idaho Rep. Heather Scott faces possible sanctions for claiming female ...

Idaho State Representative for Distric 1 Heather Scott talked about local politics in Priest River before the candidates forum at Priest River Junior high school sponsored by Bonner County Republican Central Committee on Wednesday, May 4, 2016. BOISE - In an outburst that shocked and upset her fellow lawmakers, controversial North Idaho Rep. Heather Scott claimed female members of the Idaho House get leadership positions only if they "spread their legs."

