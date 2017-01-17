Idaho police offer road safety class ...

Idaho police offer road safety class for winter driving

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Idaho State Police are holding a Road Safe Class for the 2016/2017 winder driving season on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The classroom presentation is designed to educate drivers of all ages on the typical problems associated with winter road condition in Idaho. The class will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and video on safe driving tips as well as suggestions on how to prepare for the winter driving season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC