Idaho House panel introduces immigration bill, targets sanctuary...
Before a room packed full of silently disapproving immigration supporters, the House State Affairs Committee voted Monday morning to introduce legislation proposed by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, to discourage "sanctuary cities" in Idaho by cutting off state sales tax funding to them, and to order that any local law enforcement officer who arrests someone on a misdemeanor or felony charge then also check that person's immigration status and cooperate with immigration authorities. Rep. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, who cast the only "no" vote, said she finds "two sets of ironies" about the proposal.
