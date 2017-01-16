Idaho hosts sister Women's March on Washington
More than a decade ago, over a million protesters gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in what is still considered the largest protest in U.S. history, the March for Women's Lives. Standing in the crowd was Adjunct Professor for the College of Arts and Sciences and State Representative for the Idaho Legislature District 19 Melissa Wintrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC