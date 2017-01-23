Idaho Farm Bureau balking at transformation of Craters of the Moon to ...
The Idaho Farm Bureau is the lone opponent of a proposal to give national park status to Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Central Idaho, but the organization has offered scant evidence of how the change could negatively affect agriculture. Farm Bureau officials worry changing the designation would restrict trucks hauling hay or other agricultural products on highways that run through the national monument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|32 min
|jcofe
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC