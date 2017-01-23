Idaho Farm Bureau balking at transfor...

Idaho Farm Bureau balking at transformation of Craters of the Moon to ...

Sunday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Idaho Farm Bureau is the lone opponent of a proposal to give national park status to Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Central Idaho, but the organization has offered scant evidence of how the change could negatively affect agriculture. Farm Bureau officials worry changing the designation would restrict trucks hauling hay or other agricultural products on highways that run through the national monument.

