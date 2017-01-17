Idaho exchange's subsidies at risk un...

Idaho exchange's subsidies at risk under health care repeal

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The head of Your Health Idaho says the state would lose $220 million in tax subsidies if President Barack Obama's health care overhaul is repealed. Director Pat Kelly said Wednesday that nearly 90 percent of the 95,000 Idahoans currently enrolled on the state-based health insurance exchange receive a tax subsidy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC