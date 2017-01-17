Idaho DEQ moving forward with plans t...

Idaho DEQ moving forward with plans to take over water pollution permitting from the EPA

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to add nine new employees next year as part of the phase-in of Idaho's effort to achieve state primacy on the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System, though which Idaho would take over permitting and enforcement of discharges of pollutants into surface waters in the state from the EPA. Idaho is currently one of just four states that doesn't have primacy for the NPDES program, meaning the EPA handles it in their states; the others are New Mexico, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC