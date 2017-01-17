Idaho DEQ moving forward with plans to take over water pollution permitting from the EPA
Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to add nine new employees next year as part of the phase-in of Idaho's effort to achieve state primacy on the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System, though which Idaho would take over permitting and enforcement of discharges of pollutants into surface waters in the state from the EPA. Idaho is currently one of just four states that doesn't have primacy for the NPDES program, meaning the EPA handles it in their states; the others are New Mexico, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
