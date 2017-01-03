Idaho Department of Ed Drafted, Then 'Scrapped,' Teacher...
Buried in all the snow-related headlines Wednesday was a report from the Associated Press revealing Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra was "quietly working" with a Colorado-based company to manage an overhaul of Idaho's teacher evaluation system at the same time the company was auditing the current system. According to the AP, Ybarra nixed the overhaul after getting feedback from a number of Idaho district school superintendents, and would instead keep the department's current model, known as the Charlotte Danielson system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC