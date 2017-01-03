Idaho Department of Ed Drafted, Then 'Scrapped,' Teacher...

Buried in all the snow-related headlines Wednesday was a report from the Associated Press revealing Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra was "quietly working" with a Colorado-based company to manage an overhaul of Idaho's teacher evaluation system at the same time the company was auditing the current system. According to the AP, Ybarra nixed the overhaul after getting feedback from a number of Idaho district school superintendents, and would instead keep the department's current model, known as the Charlotte Danielson system.

