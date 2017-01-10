Idaho delegation supports wall

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, lost more than 70 pounds in the last 18 months, using his fitbit to keep track of daily walks. Now the ninth-term congressman wants to challenge other Idahoans to step it up by starting a "Hike with Mike" challenge, encouraging Idahoans to walk 2,963 miles over the next 14 months, which is equal to a trip from Washington, D.C., to Boise, Idaho.

