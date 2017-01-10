Idaho delegation supports wall
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, lost more than 70 pounds in the last 18 months, using his fitbit to keep track of daily walks. Now the ninth-term congressman wants to challenge other Idahoans to step it up by starting a "Hike with Mike" challenge, encouraging Idahoans to walk 2,963 miles over the next 14 months, which is equal to a trip from Washington, D.C., to Boise, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC