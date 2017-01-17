I-90 repairs east of Coeur d'Alene set to begin Monday evening
The city of Coeur d'Alene says crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairing sections of Interstate 90 that have been damaged by potholes early next week. The city is cautioning drivers in the area to expect reduced speeds in the work zone and lane restrictions during the repairs.
Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
