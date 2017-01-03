House, Senate Dems react to State of the State message, plan inspector general legislation

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, left, and House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, right, deliver the legislative Democrats' response Monday to Gov. Butch Otter's State of the State and budget address House and Senate Democrats cited some common ground with GOP Gov. Butch Otter today in their reaction to his State of the State message, particularly in his focus on education. "Today's State of the State made it clear to us that Gov. Otter has heard how important education is to the future of Idaho," said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.