House panel introduces Otter's 'adult completer' scholarship bill
Gov. Butch Otter is taking a second run at an "adult completer" scholarship, reports Idaho EdNews; the governor's bill, which last year died in the Senate on a narrow 16-17 vote, was introduced on a unanimous vote in the House Education Committee this morning. The $3 million-a-year adult completer scholarship program is geared toward adults who have earned at least 24 college credits, but have been out of school for at least three years, writes EdNews reporter Kevin Richert.
