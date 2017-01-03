Health coverage, road projects among priorities for Idaho Legislature - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

You can follow up-to-the-minute news from the Idaho Legislature at our Eye on Boise blog, www.spokesman.com/boise , and watch House and Senate sessions and committee hearings live online at the Legislature's website, legislature.idaho.gov . BOISE - When the Idaho Legislature convenes on Monday, it'll be divided between those who want to address the state's long-festering health coverage gap, and those who say there's too much uncertainty at the federal level to change anything now.

