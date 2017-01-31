Headlines for Jan. 31, 2017: What to Know?

Webster's Dictionary defines "massacre" as, "the act or an instance of killing a number of usually helpless or unresisting human beings under circumstances of atrocity or cruelty." On the morning after Oct. 20, 1973, some political commentators coined the phrase "Saturday Night Massacre" after then-President Richard Nixon fired a special prosecutor at the height of the Watergate scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.