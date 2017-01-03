Fundraiser gives Moscow shelter a ray of hope - Fri, 06 Jan 2017 PST
In perhaps its greatest time of need, Sojourners' Alliance in Moscow had "the biggest fundraising event in history" this past month. The region's only homeless shelter that serves single men has been laboring to secure its financial future since news last spring that a $102,000 federal grant would not be renewed.
