Five North Idaho state reps join oppo...

Five North Idaho state reps join opposition to routine tax bill on...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Eighteen members of the Idaho House, including five from North Idaho, voted against a routine income tax bill Thursday over same-sex marriage issues, though the measure must pass before Idahoans can start filing their state tax returns. An eastern Idaho representative charged that conforming Idaho's state income tax code to IRS rules, as the state does each year to allow Idaho income tax filers to use their federal adjusted gross income as the starting point for their state tax return calculations, puts the state at odds with a now-invalidated clause in the Idaho Constitution forbidding same-sex marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC