Fish & Game fee hike plan is in Otter's budget, but he says it's up to F&G to make case to lawmakers The Idaho Department of Fish & Game's proposal to raise fees for most resident licenses and tags between $1 and $6 is included in Gov. Butch Otter's proposed budget, writes Idaho Statesman reporter Rocky Barker, but Otter has stopped short of supporting it, saying it's up to Fish & Game commissioners to win the needed approval from lawmakers. Last year, the department pulled a similar proposal after a dispute with some leading lawmakers over auction tags.

