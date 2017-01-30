Field burning bill passes the Senate,...

Field burning bill passes the Senate, 29-5

Legislation loosening the air quality standards for when field burning will be allowed in Idaho passed the Senate today on a 29-5 vote, and now moves to the House side. The change affects only ozone, not particulate pollution, the type of pollution that field-burning creates.

