Eye on Boise: Idaho Treasurer Ron Cra...

Eye on Boise: Idaho Treasurer Ron Crane won't seek re-election - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho state Treasurer Ron Crane has announced that he won't seek re-election in 2018 to a sixth term, and will retire instead. "Twenty years is a long time and I've enjoyed it immensely but I believe it is time for someone else to put their fingerprints on the direction of this office," Crane said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC