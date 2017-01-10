Eye on Boise: Eye on Boise: Idaho's Medicaid transport contractor...
When the Idaho House and Senate Health and Welfare committees held an open public hearing on health and welfare issues on Friday, people flocked from all parts of the state to complain about the Idaho Medicaid program's new non-emergency medical transportation provider, Veyo. The firm, based in San Diego, started brokering all such rides for Medicaid on July 1. Local medical transportation companies, care providers and clients all showed up at the hearing, saying rides are late or no-shows, vulnerable patients are being left sometimes in the wrong place or alone for hours, and providers aren't getting the business they need to get by, in part because Veyo sends independent drivers to take some of the patients, following an Uber-type model.
