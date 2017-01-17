DOE likely to miss 2018 nuke waste deadline
The U.S. Department of Energy most likely will miss another key milestone next year in its nuclear waste cleanup agreement with the state of Idaho. Under the 1995 Settlement Agreement, DOE committed to remove from the state some 65,000 cubic meters of stored transuranic waste before the end of 2018.
